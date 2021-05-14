Dodge County sheriff warns of burglary scam

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating an attempted burglary in the town of Ashippun in which one suspect posed as a power company worker in order to distract the homeowner while the other suspect attempted to burglarize the home.

Dodge officials say the suspect posing as a power company employee tried to get the homeowner to walk the home's property line, and that's when the other suspect attempted the burglary. The suspects were described as being in their 30s and 5 foot, 9-inches to 6 feet tall, with dark hair and acne scars on their faces. One might speak with a Spanish accent. The Sheriff's Office says they were using a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado, with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back.

The Sheriff's Office wants to hear about other such attempted scams and urges residents to ask for ID from people showing up at their doors.

It also says there are similarities between the incident reported in Ashippun and three recent burglaries in the towns of Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia in Jefferson County.

