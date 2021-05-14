 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dodge County sheriff warns of burglary scam
0 comments
alert top story

Dodge County sheriff warns of burglary scam

  • 0

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating an attempted burglary in the town of Ashippun in which one suspect posed as a power company worker in order to distract the homeowner while the other suspect attempted to burglarize the home.

Dodge officials say the suspect posing as a power company employee tried to get the homeowner to walk the home's property line, and that's when the other suspect attempted the burglary. The suspects were described as being in their 30s and 5 foot, 9-inches to 6 feet tall, with dark hair and acne scars on their faces. One might speak with a Spanish accent. The Sheriff's Office says they were using a white Chevy truck, possibly a Silverado, with blue decals on the doors and toolboxes on the back.

The Sheriff's Office wants to hear about other such attempted scams and urges residents to ask for ID from people showing up at their doors.

It also says there are similarities between the incident reported in Ashippun and three recent burglaries in the towns of Jefferson, Concord and Ixonia in Jefferson County.

Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier

For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears. 

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens
Crime
breaking top story

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics