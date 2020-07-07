You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dodge county man accidentally shoots 80-year-old golfer while aiming for woodchuck, police say
alert

Dodge county man accidentally shoots 80-year-old golfer while aiming for woodchuck, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

A Dodge county man accidentally shot an 80-year-old golfer while trying to shoot a woodchuck on his property, the county's Sheriff's Office said. 

The 80-year-old man, of Fond du Lac, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported. 

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a golfer with a gunshot injury around 11 a.m. Monday at The Golf Club at Camelot, located at W192 State Highway 67 in the town of Lomira. 

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement that it appears the shooter, a 50-year-old Lomira man, was attempting to shoot a woodchuck in his yard. But the bullet ricocheted off some trees and struck the golfer instead of the woodchuck. 

The 80-year-old golfer is expected to be released, Schmidt said Monday. The incident is under investigation. 

Schmidt reminded residents that firearms can shoot long distances and it's always necessary to have a backstop that can prevent a bullet from going farther than intended. 

"When shooting firearms, it is always very important to know your target and beyond," he said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics