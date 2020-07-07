Dodge county man accidentally shoots 80-year-old golfer while aiming for woodchuck, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dodge county man accidentally shot an 80-year-old golfer while trying to shoot a woodchuck on his property, the county's Sheriff's Office said.

The 80-year-old man, of Fond du Lac, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Sheriff's Office received a report of a golfer with a gunshot injury around 11 a.m. Monday at The Golf Club at Camelot, located at W192 State Highway 67 in the town of Lomira.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement that it appears the shooter, a 50-year-old Lomira man, was attempting to shoot a woodchuck in his yard. But the bullet ricocheted off some trees and struck the golfer instead of the woodchuck.

The 80-year-old golfer is expected to be released, Schmidt said Monday. The incident is under investigation.

Schmidt reminded residents that firearms can shoot long distances and it's always necessary to have a backstop that can prevent a bullet from going farther than intended.

"When shooting firearms, it is always very important to know your target and beyond," he said.

