Dodge County hunting for escaped inmate

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a work-release inmate who failed to return to the jail from a medical appointment.

Jessica Grace Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket when she left the Dodge County Jail in Juneau for a medical appointment, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said in a statement.

The statement did not say when Shafer allegedly walked away or why she was in jail. Shafer, who has lived in several places around the state according to the state's online court database, has a history of theft and bail-jumping convictions.

Under Wisconsin's Huber law, qualified inmates sentenced to jail terms may leave the facility for specified times to go to a job or meet other obligations.

Schmidt asked that anyone with information on Shafer's whereabouts not make contact with her but call the sheriff's office at 920-386-3726, or their local law enforcement.

