Dodge County highway re-opens after closure when dump truck spills load in head-on crash, authorities say

A Dodge County highway was closed Monday for more than three hours after a dump truck spilled its load of aggregate in a head-on crash, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. on Highway P between Highway NP and Butler Road, just north of Rubicon, and P was re-opened about 11:35 a.m., although the Dodge County Highway Department will remain on scene for two to three more hours while the rock aggregate is removed from the right of way, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The initial investigation found that a northbound car crossed over the centerline of Highway P and struck the southbound dump truck, which overturned, spilling its load. Two passenger cars that were stopped on the side of the road also were struck, Schmidt said.

The dump truck driver, a 42-year-old Rubicon man, and the driver of the car that crossed the centerline, a 55-year-old Palmyra woman, were taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries that weren't considered serious, Schmidt said, adding that no other injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.