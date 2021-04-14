DOC has vaccinated 17% of Wisconsin prisoners, but ‘slow’ process compared to state

“It was good to see that the number almost doubled in a week,” Muth said. “But doubling a number that was too low to begin with is not yet a trend that I can say we should be happy about.”

And Muth said even 17% vaccinated is “still a long way from the number of inmates who want the vaccine.” He said it’s “troubling” that it took DOC until the middle of April to get to this point.

But DOC spokesperson John Beard said as DOC receives vaccines for prisoners from the state Department of Health Services, staff members have been “administering the doses as quickly as possible.”

DOC is giving priority to those 65 and older and those with health issues that could make them more susceptible to getting a severe case of COVID-19. Beard said those are “two relatively small groups” of the inmate population.

“As we continue to receive more doses, vaccination will be offered to more persons in our care,” Beard said.

More than 4,100 DOC employees have been vaccinated. Beard said the number could be higher, but since most staff are vaccinated at local health departments outside the workplace it’s harder to keep track of the number.