DOC completes COVID-19 testing for all inmates, staff in Wisconsin prison system

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Monday announced the completion of an initiative to test all inmates and staff in the state's 37 prison facilities for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

With the help of the Wisconsin National Guard, DOC administered 24,395 tests for COVID-19 among inmates, finding 296 prisoners who tested positive for the virus.

DOC usually has around 22,000 inmates in custody, but the number fluctuates as individuals are sentenced to prison or released after completing their sentence. The mass testing initiative started May 12.

Of those who tested positive, the vast majority — 285 inmates — have recovered. Only nine positive COVID-19 cases were active as of Monday. Two inmates who tested positive were released from custody.

Most of the positive cases were at Waupun Correctional Institution, which saw an outbreak of 230 cases among prisoners. Fifteen other facilities had positive cases, most with only a handful and some with only one positive case.

Among staff, 95 employees tested positive, with 12 active COVID-19 cases and 83 people recovered.