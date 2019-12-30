DNR releases pheasants for annual holiday hunt

TOWN OF AVON — Hunters were waiting this month as Kyle Andreska prepared to release dozens of ring-necked pheasants in Avon Bottoms.

Andreska is a wildlife technician with the state Department of Natural Resources tasked Dec. 20 with releasing birds in the 3,400-acre public wildlife area west of Beloit and southeast of Brodhead.

“We don’t publicize the date of the release. We keep it pretty close to the vest,” Andreska said. “They (the public) have no idea where the releases will occur.”

Despite the secrecy, hunters in pickup trucks arrived as Andreska released birds at several locations in the wildlife area.

The pheasants, raised at the State Game Farm in Poynette, were released for a holiday hunt. The DNR released about 2,260 birds on six properties near large population centers statewide.

The hope is hunters get out with their families and friends during their time off, said Ethan Graves, DNR wildlife technician and voluntary public access liaison.

Pheasant hunting season runs through Sunday.

The holiday bird stocking started in 2017. It proved to be popular with hunters, so the DNR increased the number of birds in 2018 and again this year, Graves said.