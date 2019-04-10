A 14-year-old Madison boy known to police as a prolific auto thief was arrested again on Tuesday for an auto theft that happened in September, the arrest based on DNA found on the crashed SUV's airbag.
The teen was tentatively charged in the Sept. 25 case with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, hit and run, reckless driving endangering safety and various traffic violations, Madison police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South Gammon Road, and was caught on surveillance video.
The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory tested the airbag for DNA and came up with the evidence.
"The arrested teen is well known by police and other area law enforcement agencies as being prolific when it comes to vehicle thefts," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain
"He has suffered significant injuries in three crashes involving stolen cars, although he was not hurt in this case."
The crashed SUV was taken during a home burglary.
"The burglary has taken a significant emotional toll on the family," DeSpain said. "In fact, so much so that as a result of the crime, they no longer felt safe in their home and decided to move."
Rock County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence
A Rock County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly choking and beating a woman in domestic incidents in Janesville and Lake Delton.
Keegan Kelly, 26, was put on leave and had his weapons taken away, according to a statement from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office photo
Sauk County Sheriff's Office photo
Woman receives probation, jail for her role in hiding body after shooting death
Meichelle Goss (right), whose testimony in January at her boyfriend’s trial contributed to his conviction for the shooting death of Jesse Faber near Marshall last year, will spend time in jail in part to remember Faber’s birth and death, a judge ordered Monday.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
7 hurt in East Side crash, at-fault driver allegedly impaired by drugs, Madison police say
An Oregon man who caused a three-car crash that injured seven people Sunday morning on Madison's East Side allegedly was impaired because he was taking an illegal narcotic.
Matthew Chard, 42, was arrested at the scene of the crash at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Zeier Road, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Woman shot with BB gun, 2 arrested, Madison police say
A fight between two women Saturday afternoon turned into a BB gun vs. beer bottle battle outside a discount store, with both women arrested.
Dasheeka Cork (above), 20, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangering safety, and Kalisha Williams, 25, Madison, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Paintballers shot at people, business near East Towne Mall, 3 arrested, Madison police say
Three men were arrested Friday night after allegedly firing dozens of blue paintballs at people and a business near East Towne Mall, with nobody hurt in the attacks.
Rodney Jordan, 21, Middleton, Demetrius Staffney (above), 18, Edgerton, and Carlton Jones, 28,Chicago, were arrested on the Beltline near Stoughton Road, with two paintball guns, 500 blue paintballs and several bags of crack cocaine found in the car.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Illinois homicide suspect arrested in Dane County, Sheriff's Office says
A man wanted for homicide in Illinois was arrested early Saturday morning in Dane County, during what police called a high-risk traffic stop.
Eddie Mentgen, 37, Chicago, was taken into custody by the State Patrol at about 1 a.m. Saturday after being stopped at the Edgerton Travel Plaza on Haugan Road near the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 51 interchange in the town of Albion, the Sheriff's Office said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in 2 shoplifting incidents now banned from malls, store, Madison police say
A man arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing merchandise from Home Depot on Wednesday and from JC Penney a week ago has been banned for life from the retailer and from two malls.
Michael Winch, 37, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with felony retail theft and bail jumping after being arrested at about 6 p.m. outside East Towne Mall, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Alleged serial flasher arrested again, has been arrested a dozen times, Madison police say
A man exposing himself at a health clinic on the Near West Side was arrested later in the day on Thursday, police saying he's been arrested at least a dozen times before for the same type of offense.
Javonte Adams, 29, no permanent address, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure, Madison police said.
BILL NOVAK | bnovak@madison.com
BILL NOVAK | bnovak@madison.com
Man arrested for shoplifting had armed robbery history, Madison police say
A man arrested Wednesday after allegedly running out of an East Side retail store with stolen merchandise was arrested three years ago following a series of armed robberies.
Chase Strunk, 28, no permanent address, was taken into custody after his getaway SUV was stopped by police on South Thompson Drive, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff: Madison man arrested for alleged fifth OWI
A Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Adrian Cisneros, 31, was stopped at about 2:30 a.m. by a Dane County deputy at Highway M and Willow Road in the town of Westport.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
72-year-old Rock Springs man arrested for alleged 8th OWI
A 72-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday night for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated offense.
Richard McCabe was stopped by Reedsburg police near the intersection of East Main Street and Veterans Drive, the police report said.
CONTRIBUTED/Reedsburg Police Department
CONTRIBUTED/Reedsburg Police Department
Two arrested in violent attack on woman, Madison police say
Two people have been arrested in the violent attack against a woman last week, including the woman being swung so hard into a van’s windshield the glass cracked.
Randy Bond (above), 34, and Tyreena King, 28, both of Madison, were each tentatively charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Feds add two felonies against Madison man facing sex charges in case involving 14-year-old girl
Indicted only about 40 days ago on charges that he coerced a 14-year-old Tennessee girl to make child pornography and that he lied to the FBI, a Madison man now faces charges that he took the girl across state lines for sexual purposes.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday issued a superseding indictment that added the new charges against Bryan Rogers, 31, who was arrested on Jan. 31 after investigators found the girl, who had been reported missing from her home in Madisonville, Tennessee, in the basement of Rogers’ mother’s house on Madison’s North Side.
Dane County Jail
Dane County Jail
Woman charged with abuse for injuries to infant
The mother of a 7-week-old girl was charged Wednesday with child abuse and neglect after she brought the girl to a hospital last month where the girl was found to have burns, broken ribs and leg fractures that doctors said were caused by abuse, court documents state.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court charged Anne E. Christian, 34, of Madison, with three counts of child abuse with a high probability of causing great bodily harm, along with one count of felony child neglect. The girl’s father, Zachary A. Schenk, 34, was charged with one count of felony child neglect.
Dane County Jail
Dane County Jail
Given probation for assisting in a homicide, man now faces years in prison for dealing meth
A Madison man who avoided prison nearly two years ago after pleading guilty to his involvement in a homicide on the city’s East Side now faces federal charges that he sold methamphetamine.
A federal grand jury issued an indictment Wednesday charging Johnny B. Green Jr. with four counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Dane County Jail
Dane County Jail
