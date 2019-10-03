...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
WISCONSIN...
FOX RIVER AT BURLINGTON AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY
TURTLE CREEK NEAR CLINTON AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY
BARABOO RIVER NEAR BARABOO AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY
SOUTH BRANCH ROCK RIVER AT WAUPUN AFFECTING FOND DU LAC COUNTY
ROCK RIVER AT AFTON AFFECTING WINNEBAGO AND ROCK COUNTIES
BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY
EAST BRANCH PECATONICA RIVER NEAR BLANCHARDVILLE AFFECTING
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
FOX RIVER AT WAUKESHA AFFECTING WAUKESHA COUNTY
FOX RIVER NEAR NEW MUNSTER AFFECTING LAKE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES
MILWAUKEE RIVER AT WAUBEKA AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY
MILWAUKEE RIVER AT SAUKVILLE AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY
MILWAUKEE RIVER NEAR CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY
PECATONICA RIVER AT MARTINTOWN AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY
ROOT RIVER AT FRANKLIN AFFECTING MILWAUKEE COUNTY
ROOT RIVER CANAL AT RAYMOND AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY
SHEBOYGAN RIVER AT SHEBOYGAN AFFECTING SHEBOYGAN COUNTY
SPRING CREEK AT LODI AFFECTING COLUMBIA COUNTY
SUGAR RIVER AT BRODHEAD AFFECTING WINNEBAGO...GREEN AND ROCK
COUNTIES
TURTLE CREEK AT BELOIT AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE.
* AT 3:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING...NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE.
* FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION. THIS WARNING WILL
REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW FLOOD STAGE.
&&
RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING
LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST
PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED
PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE
FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH.
(STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES
- FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM...
LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME FRI SAT SUN MON
MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.75 03 AM 10/03 NOT A FORECAST PT
- HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE
- OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE
- STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE
- THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN
- 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS
MAZOMANIE 10.95 05 PM 10/02 0.60 ..NOT AVAILABLE..
BELOW IS PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR INCREMENTS
FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE DAILY-MORNING
AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR 48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE
FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM
APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER.
MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN THU OCT 03 0.06
MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM FRI OCT 04 0.09
MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON FRI OCT 04 0.00
MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM FRI OCT 04 0.00
MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN FRI OCT 04 0.00
MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM SAT OCT 05 0.00
MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON SAT OCT 05 0.00
MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM SAT OCT 05 0.00
&&
A 2017 DNA match on a piece of evidence found in the pocket of a 2010 drug overdose victim led Wednesday to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide against a Madison man.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court states that Michael B. Aldridge, 40, told investigators in January that “it had to be” him who sold heroin in December 2010 to Cody L. Wolf, though he said selling heroin was something he only did “once in a blue moon.”
While there is a statute of limitations for charging most crimes in Wisconsin, first-degree reckless homicide, along with a few other specific crimes, can be charged at any time.
Aldridge, who is on probation for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver after pleading guilty to that charge last year, is set to appear in court on the homicide charge on Oct. 21.
According to the complaint:
Dane County sheriff’s deputies were called on Dec. 30, 2010, to the Village Motel, 101 Jefferson St., in Cambridge, where Wolf was found. An autopsy found Wolf died from heroin overdose/toxicity, due to the combined effects of heroin and other drugs.
About a week later, a man described to police being with Wolf and another person when they met someone at Walmart in Monona to buy drugs. The man said he saw Wolf later inject the heroin. Then the man left the motel room for a time and returned to find Wolf unconscious, he told police.
Police had found a small plastic baggie corner in Wolf’s pocket that contained heroin and sent it to the state Crime Lab in 2011 for analysis. DNA found on the bag was compared later to a 2016 cell swab taken from Aldridge, and in 2017 the Crime Lab said Aldridge was the “source of the major male contributor” DNA profile found on the bag corner.
Police also saw on Wolf’s phone that he had called someone named “Mike” four times on Dec. 30, 2010, at a number Aldridge admitted in January was his at the time. In that interview with police, Aldridge said he wasn’t selling heroin, but sold crack cocaine at that time. But he later said he sometimes sold heroin provided to him by another man, then would give that man the money that was paid for the heroin.
