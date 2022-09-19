Dispute at Far East Side store leads to gunshots between vehicles, Madison police say

A dispute at a Far East Side store led to gunshots between vehicles on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

At about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, police sent to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road were told by those involved that there had been a series of verbal disturbances between two groups at the unidentified convenience store, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

As one group left the store in a vehicle, the other group followed in their vehicle. The group that was following said the first group produced a gun and fired 2-3 shots at the following vehicle. The two vehicles then stopped following one another, and police were called, Lisko said.

No one was hit, officers are reviewing physical and digital evidence, and no one has been charged yet, Lisko said.