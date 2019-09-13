Public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement that police are recommending that Jason A. Natcone, 44, of Oregon, be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run involving death.
Antoine K. Tempel, 32, of Madison, was arrested after the crash on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run causing death, third offense OWI and operating while revoked.
Tempel denied being the BMW driver, but investigators determined he was the driver, police said at the time.
However, further investigation concluded that Tempel was a passenger in the BMW and tentative charges against him have been dropped, DeSpain said.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 on outbound East Washington Avenue just short of the Yahara River bridge when a BMW convertible that witnesses estimated was traveling 80 to 100 miles per hour rear-ended a Chevrolet HHR that was driving the speed limit in the middle lane of East Washington, police said.
From the HHR, Frederick Majer, 71, of Chicago, was killed in the crash, while his 69-year-old wife was not seriously injured.
Three occupants of the BMW fled on foot after the crash, but Tempel and a female passenger returned “many minutes” later, DeSpain said in a statement at the time.
Tempel suffered a broken shoulder and cuts, while the female passenger suffered minor injuries. The third occupant did not return.
Retired detective witnesses North Side shooting, chases and helps arrest gunman, police say
Driver faces OWI homicide charge after passenger dies in crash into parked dump truck in Milton, authorities say
Services set for Madison hydrogeologist killed in 'completely random assault'
Bystander intervention leads to arrests of robber and man who attacked restaurant worker, Madison police say
Monroe woman feared being shot when man pointed gun at her on Southwest Side, Madison police say
‘Tragic accident’: Edgerton man killed when run over by bulldozer, police say
Despite additional efforts, winter is likely to be what reduces bad behavior Downtown
Massage therapist arrested for allegedly touching client in sexual manner, Madison police say
Couple’s argument on Near East Side interrupted when stranger stabs man, Madison police say
Madison man gets 18 years in federal prison for taxi, gas station robberies
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.