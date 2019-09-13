Jason A. Natcone

Natcone

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man investigators thought was a passenger actually was the driver of the car that caused a fatal crash on East Washington Avenue on Aug. 8, Madison police reported.

Public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement that police are recommending that Jason A. Natcone, 44, of Oregon, be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run involving death.

Antoine K. Tempel, 32, of Madison, was arrested after the crash on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run causing death, third offense OWI and operating while revoked.

Tempel denied being the BMW driver, but investigators determined he was the driver, police said at the time.

However, further investigation concluded that Tempel was a passenger in the BMW and tentative charges against him have been dropped, DeSpain said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 on outbound East Washington Avenue just short of the Yahara River bridge when a BMW convertible that witnesses estimated was traveling 80 to 100 miles per hour rear-ended a Chevrolet HHR that was driving the speed limit in the middle lane of East Washington, police said.

From the HHR, Frederick Majer, 71, of Chicago, was killed in the crash, while his 69-year-old wife was not seriously injured.

Three occupants of the BMW fled on foot after the crash, but Tempel and a female passenger returned “many minutes” later, DeSpain said in a statement at the time.

Tempel suffered a broken shoulder and cuts, while the female passenger suffered minor injuries. The third occupant did not return.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.