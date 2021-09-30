‘Devastated’ family of 11-year-old girl slain in Fitchburg seeking help for counseling, funeral expenses

The “devastated” family of an 11-year-old girl shot to death in Fitchburg on Tuesday night is seeking help for counseling and funeral expenses, according to a GoFundMe page started by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
Carolanah Schenk, a sixth grader at Forest Edge Elementary School, died at a local hospital after being shot at a two-story duplex in the 5100 block of Curry Court around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg police Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement. A 15-year-old, who neighbors said lives at the same address, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide and taken to the Dane County Jail for booking, Hartwick said.
A statement from Carolanah’s parents in the GoFundMe said that “our family is mourning the loss of our beautiful little girl."
“Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father," the statement continued. "She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on Tik Tok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family.
“We are asking the community to help put our baby to rest and we need your assistance during this difficult time. We have asked Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County to set up a GoFundMe page to help our family with funeral expenses, counseling services as her siblings and our family will need all the support we can. Please pray for us as we deal with the tragic loss of our daughter.”
Boys and Girls Club said all donated funds will go the family and the organization will cover the GoFundMe expenses.
Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom of the Oregon School District in a letter to district families sent Wednesday offered mental health resources to those impacted by Schenk’s passing.
“Our District Crisis Response Team is working together with staff and community members to provide whatever support is possible to the family and friends of Carolanah,” Bergstrom wrote. “We all express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Carolanah.”
The site of Tuesday evening’s fatal incident is a short dead-end road lined with ranch homes and two-story rentals, empty lots and a landscaping business just west of Highway 14, which connects Madison and Oregon.
Though residents have tried to defuse tense situations themselves, the duplex where the 11-year-old lived had seen trouble with crime over the years, neighbors said.
“I just want to cry,” said Scott Lesch, a 40-year resident of Curry Court who lives across the street from the duplex.
Lesch said Carolanah’s family shared the small downstairs unit with another family, totaling seven people in the apartment. Lesch and other neighbors said the 15-year-old police have in custody lived with Carolanah.
Kari Holmes, who lives two doors down from the duplex, would see Carolanah walking through yards to a school bus stop alongside a little boy from next door.
“It was nice that she had somebody in the neighborhood the same age,” Holmes said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.