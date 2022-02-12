Detached garage, 5 vehicles go up in flames at town of Dunn home, authorities say

A fire early Saturday morning overtook a detached garage, five vehicles and a shed at a house south of Madison, causing an estimated $150,000 in damages but no injuries, according to the Oregon Area Fire and EMS District.

Firefighters and Dane County Sheriff's deputies were called to a town of Dunn house shortly before 2 a.m., Oregon Fire said in a statement. Deputies who first got to the house on Goodland Park Road, which is west of Lake Waubesa, reported a detached garage and multiple vehicles on fire, the statement said. A box alarm was requested for more fire fighting personnel.

The single-family house had sustained some damage when firefighters arrived, so multiple hose lines were brought out to protect the home and "extinguish the fire in a short amount of time," the statement said.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely, according to the statement.

