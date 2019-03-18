An intoxicated and despondent woman was arrested early Monday morning after she drove her car at Madison police and wanted officers to shoot her.
The 24-year-old woman from Sun Prairie was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
Police went to a parking lot behind a building in the 2300 block of Fish Hatchery Road at about 1 a.m. after getting a report of the woman who allegedly had a knife with her in the car.
"Officers were told she was suicidal," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Upon arrival, they attempted to get her out of the car."
Instead of getting out, she drove into a parked car and then pointed her car at officers.
"Eventually she hit one squad car at a relatively slow speed," DeSpain said. "At that point, officers were able to get the woman out of her car."
The woman was yelling at police, wanting officers to shoot her.
"They consoled her, calming her down before taking her to jail," DeSpain said.