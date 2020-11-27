Despite less driving, fatal crashes and excessive speeding are up in Wisconsin in 2020

Traffic on Wisconsin’s roads remains lighter than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic started limiting the number of places people could drive to, but it’s unclear how or whether that’s related to reported increases in fatal traffic crashes, citations for excessive speeding and risky driving in general.

As of Nov. 16, 525 people had died on Wisconsin’s roads in 2020, or 33 more than during the same period last year, according to the state Department of Transportation. That’s despite fewer crashes overall and traffic volumes that, on the Beltline in Madison, for instance, were down by as much as half in April and remain about 25% below where they were prior to the pandemic.

Madison similarly as of Nov. 12 had had 12 fatal crashes this year, after recording only eight in all of 2019. It has seen 2,552 crashes, or well behind the pace set last year, when there were 5,140. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has recorded nine fatalities this year in its jurisdiction after having the same number all of last year. DOT says the increase in road deaths is happening throughout the Midwest.

Much of the increase in road deaths has been driven by more passenger fatalities and deaths among motorcyclists, according to DOT. In the first 10 and a half months of the year, 114 people have died in motorcycle crashes, a 36% increase over the same period in 2019.