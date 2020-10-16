Despite conflicting information, Madison mayor was quick to fuel hate crime allegation

More than a day before that, though, acting police chief Vic Wahl emailed Rhodes-Conway a police report saying O'Neil only drove into the crowd of "several hundred people" socializing in the street after people jumped into the bed of his truck and began "dancing on it."

"The driver was punched in the face and that is when he drove into the crowd," the report says. "The driver was further attacked and continued to drive through the crowd driving over (the) victim."

The emails were released to the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday in response to a public records request made last summer.

Asked why Rhodes-Conway's June 22 statement raised the possibility of a hate crime, the mayor's chief of staff, Mary Bottari, said, "The mayor believes that the public needs to know that allegations of hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated and charged when warranted."