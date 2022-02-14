Deputy who said she shot at man in Festge Park was fired, authorities say

The Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy that said she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park last year has been fired, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy, Sara Bortz-Rodriguez, was fired in November, about a month after the alleged incident in the park near Cross Plains on Oct. 21, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday. The Sheriff's Office did not give a reason for why she was fired.

The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which led the probe into the incident, ended its investigation last week and has turned over its reports to the Dane County District Attorney.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said a decision on whether to charge Bortz-Rodriguez has yet to be made.

Bortz-Rodriguez, 30, had worked with the Sheriff's Office since May 2014 and was fired after an in-house administrative investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

In an initial report from the Sheriff's Office, Bortz-Rodriguez had said she was in Festge Park on a routine patrol just after 8 p.m. when she saw a "suspicious person." She said she approached the man, he stabbed her and she shot at him as he ran away. The man was never found despite a law enforcement search of the rural area about two miles west of Cross Plains.

Bortz-Rodriguez had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released the following day, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office said the day after the incident.

