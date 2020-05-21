Deputy uses Narcan to save woman in gas station bathroom, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A deputy used a dose of Narcan to save an unresponsive woman in a town of Blooming Grove gas station bathroom on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the gas station at 4112 Milwaukee Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and revived the 28-year-old Madison woman with one dose, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The woman then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Schaffer said.

For more information to help someone struggling with addiction, go here.

