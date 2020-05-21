Deputy uses Narcan to save woman in gas station bathroom, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

-
A deputy used a dose of Narcan to save an unresponsive woman in a town of Blooming Grove gas station bathroom on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to the gas station at 4112 Milwaukee Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and revived the 28-year-old Madison woman with one dose, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The woman then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Schaffer said.
For more information to help someone struggling with addiction, go here.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
