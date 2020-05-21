You are the owner of this article.
Deputy uses Narcan to save woman in gas station bathroom, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Dane County Squad car very tight crop
Dane County Sheriff's Office

A deputy used a dose of Narcan to save an unresponsive woman in a town of Blooming Grove gas station bathroom on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to the gas station at 4112 Milwaukee Street shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and revived the 28-year-old Madison woman with one dose, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The woman then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Schaffer said.

For more information to help someone struggling with addiction, go here.

