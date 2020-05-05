Deputy taken to hospital after ‘vicious’ attack by jail inmate, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A deputy was taken to a hospital after being “viciously attacked” by an inmate at the Public Safety Building jail on Sunday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the 27-year-old male inmate struck the 32-year-old male deputy several times from behind without any apparent provocation, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The deputy was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Schaffer said.

The inmate had been arrested by Madison police for disorderly conduct and stalking and booked into the jail early Sunday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the inmate’s name at this time due to the belief this inmate may have significant untreated mental health issues, Schaffer said.

“This incident is just another example of the complex challenges for those who work in our jails as they face a diverse population including those suffering from mental Illness who find themselves involved in the justice system,” Schaffer said. “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to collaborate with internal and external partners to divert those with mental illness from the criminal justice system.”

