A man threatening to shoot his mother at a residence in Marquette County Monday afternoon was shot by a deputy after negotiations with the man failed.
The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. in the town of Buffalo, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded when the mother called 911, telling authorities her son put a long gun to her face, threatening to shoot.
The unidentified man was outside the residence when deputies arrived, still with the gun, but then went back inside.
The Sheriff's Office called for backup and the tactical team from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol responded to the scene.
The tactical team's efforts to talk with the man were unsuccessful, so the team entered the house to try to rescue the mother.
The man pointed the gun at the deputies and a deputy shot the man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but it wasn't known if the wounds were life-threatening.
The mother wasn't injured.
The deputy was placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting, and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office was asked to conduct the investigation of the incident.
