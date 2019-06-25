A man threatening to shoot his mother at a residence in Marquette County Monday afternoon was shot by a deputy after negotiations with the man failed.
The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. in the town of Buffalo, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies responded when the mother called 911, telling authorities her son put a long gun to her face, threatening to shoot.
The unidentified man was outside the residence when deputies arrived, still with the gun, but he went back inside.
Backup was called for by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, with the tactical team from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office going to the scene, along with officers from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol.
The tactical team was unsuccessful in talking with the man, so the team entered the house to try to rescue the mother.
The man pointed the gun at the deputies, with a deputy shooting the man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but it wasn't known if the wounds were life-threatening.
The mother wasn't injured.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave, standard procedure following a shooting, and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office was asked to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.
