Deputy responding to possible burglary finds 2 dead in Jefferson County driveway, authorities say

A deputy responding to a possible burglary at a Jefferson County home on Tuesday night found two people dead in the driveway, authorities reported.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found the bodies at the town of Sumner home was fired on from the residence and returned fire, the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.
The deputy then saw black smoke coming from inside the residence due to a fire.
Authorities did not say what happened to the person inside the house.
DCI said it is believed to be a targeted incident and not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were being released.
Anyone with information about the incident or who was driving in the area of Highway 106 and Highway A is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.
DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the State Crime Laboratory, the State Patrol, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the State Fire Marshal.
