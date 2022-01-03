Deputy injured while arresting domestic abuse suspect, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

A deputy was injured while arresting a domestic abuse suspect on Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the unidentified deputy was injured by Chaz D. Walsh, 26, who had been involved in a violent domestic disturbance in the town of Blooming Grove, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
Walsh was taken by ambulance to Meriter Hospital’s emergency room for treatment of injuries sustained in the domestic disturbance after the scene was secured by deputies. Deputies eventually determined that Walsh actually was the suspect, and had been injured by his victims, who were acting in self-defense, Simpson said.
When Walsh, who was confined in a small room at the hospital with a deputy, learned he was going to be arrested, he immediately became violently resistive, and struck the deputy multiple times in the face, causing several injuries, Simpson said.
A Taser was deployed, but was ineffective, and Walsh was only brought under control with help from Madison police officers who were in the Meriter ER on an unrelated call, Simpson said.
Walsh was later booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, intimidation of a victim, battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and a probation violation, Simpson said.
The deputy was treated at the hospital and released from the hospital, Simpson said.
