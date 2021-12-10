Deputy injured by combative woman during OWI arrest after pursuit, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

A deputy was injured by a combative woman during an OWI arrest after a pursuit early Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 1:10 a.m. Friday, the unidentified deputy observed a vehicle driving erratically on Rinden Road in the town of Pleasant Springs and conducted a traffic stop, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.
The deputy called for backup when the vehicle began to attempt a Y-turn around the squad car. The driver, who was later identified as Bernadine R. Skalitzky, 45, of McFarland, drove her vehicle into the squad car, backed up and struck it a second time, both times at low speeds, then drove away heading north on Highway N, Torres said.
The deputy located the vehicle a short distance up the road, but Skalitzky refused to stop and continued to drive north. The pursuit went about 4 miles and varied in speeds from 40 to 69 miles per hour, eventually turning west on Highway 12/18, Torres said.
The pursuit ended when Skalitzky stopped her vehicle on Highway 12 westbound near Highway AB in the town of Cottage Grove. After stopping, Skalitzky exited her vehicle and refused to comply with the deputy’s directives, Torres said.
Skalitzky then “aggressively” approached the deputy and became combative when she was taken into custody, injuring a deputy who later was treated at a local hospital and released, Torres said.
Skalitzky was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of third offense OWI, felony fleeing, and causing injury to a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest.