Deputies use Narcan to save woman passed out in bathroom of Cambridge store
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies used Narcan to save a woman passed out in a bathroom at a Cambridge store on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General, 213 Jefferson St., about 8 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive woman in a bathroom, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies gave the 30-year-old woman two doses of Narcan and she then was transported by EMS to University Hospital, Schaffer said.

Pending charges against the woman include possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, Schaffer said.

Resources for those struggling with addiction can be found at the Parent Addiction Network.

