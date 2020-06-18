Deputies use Narcan to save woman passed out in bathroom of Cambridge store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies used Narcan to save a woman passed out in a bathroom at a Cambridge store on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General, 213 Jefferson St., about 8 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive woman in a bathroom, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Deputies gave the 30-year-old woman two doses of Narcan and she then was transported by EMS to University Hospital, Schaffer said.

Pending charges against the woman include possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation, Schaffer said.

Resources for those struggling with addiction can be found at the Parent Addiction Network.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.