Deputies stop suicide attempt at Dane County Jail, authorities say

Deputies stopped a suicide attempt at the Dane County Jail on Wednesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11:15 a.m., deputies in the City-County Building jail intervened on a suicide attempt by a male inmate who had put a ligature fashioned from a bedsheet around his neck, Lt. Trevor Greiber said in a report.

Deputies immediately removed the ligature and provided medical care to the 30-year-old inmate, who did not require lifesaving measures, but was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation, Greiber said.

After being treated, the inmate will return to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Greiber said.

The inmate, who resides in the Madison area and has been housed in the jail since Nov. 1, was not identified.

