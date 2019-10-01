Deputies stopped an inmate’s suicide attempt at the Dane County Jail on Friday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies found the 33-year-old male inmate with a bed sheet around his neck. The man was still conscious and breathing when deputies freed him from the ligature, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Deputies also discovered that the inmate had cut himself on his forearm with an unknown object. The man, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Schaffer said.