 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputies save jail inmate who was attempting suicide, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
alert

Deputies save jail inmate who was attempting suicide, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputy in Dane County Jail, State Journal generic file photo

A sheriff's deputy checks on inmates in the Dane County Jail. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Deputies saved a jail inmate who was attempting to kill himself on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 2:52 p.m. Saturday, deputies were alerted to a 36-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Deputies immediately removed the ligature and provided medical attention to the inmate, who was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Larsh said.

After receiving treatment, the inmate was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Larsh said.

The unidentified inmate has been at the jail since April 26, Larsh said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics