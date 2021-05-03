Deputies save jail inmate who was attempting suicide, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies saved a jail inmate who was attempting to kill himself on Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 2:52 p.m. Saturday, deputies were alerted to a 36-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

Deputies immediately removed the ligature and provided medical attention to the inmate, who was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Larsh said.

After receiving treatment, the inmate was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Larsh said.

The unidentified inmate has been at the jail since April 26, Larsh said.

