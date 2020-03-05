Deputies save inmate from suicide attempt at Dane County Jail, authorities say

Deputies saved an inmate from a suicide attempt at the Dane County Jail on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 10:35 p.m., a deputy saw a 40-year-old inmate at the Dane County Jail Public Safety Building with a ligature around his neck that was attached to an air vent, Lt. Matt Karls said in a statement.

Deputies intervened immediately, removing the ligature and providing medical attention, Karls said.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, and after being treated, he was discharged and returned to the jail where he is being monitored under suicide precautions, Karls said.

The inmate has been jailed here since Jan. 7 on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshals Service.

