Deputies intervene to stop jail inmate’s suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies intervened to stop an inmate’s suicide attempt at the Dane County Jail City-County Building on Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were alerted to a 35-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck. Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature and provided medical attention to the inmate, who never lost consciousness, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a statement.
Madison Fire and EMS responded and took the inmate to a local hospital for further treatment, Larsh said.
After receiving treatment, the inmate, who has been at the jail since Sept. 17, was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Larsh said.
In photos, videos: See inside of the Dane County Jail
Watch now: See inside the Dane County Jail facilities
Dane County Jail 11-07072021101814
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett views detention cells inside the 1950’s-era section of the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail 04-07072021101814
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett shows visitors to the Dane County Jail one of the facility’s medical detention cells in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail 08-07072021101814
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reflected in a mirror inside a 1950’s-era elevator at the Dane County Jail in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail 07-07072021101814
Dane County Jail personnel work inside a secured workspace at the facility in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail 09-07072021101814
Renderings of a proposed new Dane County Jail are displayed on a wall inside the county’s current facility in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail
Inmates engage in a lunch hour game of chess inside a group detention area at the Dane County Jail. The jail has few places to isolate inmates from each other, creating significant health risks for those incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. An outbreak in the jail in November resulted in 120 COVID-19 cases among inmates through the end of December.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail
Incoming inmates are processed at the jail. The number of people taken to jail dropped considerably during the pandemic as police arrested fewer people and the state Department of Corrections became more relaxed in how it handled probation and parole violations.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail
Jail personnel monitor activity inside the Dane County Jail on an array of closed-circuit television screens.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett checks an empty isolation cell at the Dane County Jail. The jail population plummeted during the pandemic after several reforms were hastily implemented. Only some of those changes are expected to continue, prompting fears of a jump in the population.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says one of his top priorities is keeping the jail population low, but he acknowledges not all of the pandemic-era changes are going to be sustainable.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Dane County Jail 10-07072021101814
A detention cell at the Dane County Jail is sanitized with an ultraviolet cleaning device at the facility in Madison, Wis., Thursday, July 1, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.