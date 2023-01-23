 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies intervene to stop jail inmate’s suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies intervened to stop an inmate’s suicide attempt at the Dane County Jail City-County Building on Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were alerted to a 35-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck. Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature and provided medical attention to the inmate, who never lost consciousness, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a statement.

Madison Fire and EMS responded and took the inmate to a local hospital for further treatment, Larsh said.

After receiving treatment, the inmate, who has been at the jail since Sept. 17, was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Larsh said.

