Deputies intervene to stop jail inmate’s suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
Deputies intervened to stop an inmate’s suicide attempt on Tuesday afternoon at the Dane County Jail City-County Building, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were alerted to a 31-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck tied to the bars of his cell. Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature and provided medical attention to the inmate, who never lost consciousness, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a statement.

Madison Fire and EMS responded and took the inmate to a local hospital for further treatment, Larsh said.

After receiving treatment, the inmate, who has been at the jail since mid-October, was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Larsh said.

