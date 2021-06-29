Deputies intervene to stop jail inmate’s suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies intervened to stop a jail inmate’s suicide attempt on Monday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 9:21 p.m. Monday, a deputy noticed a 38-year old male inmate with a ligature around his neck lying on his bunk. Deputies intervened immediately and removed the ligature from his neck and provided medical attention, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a report.

Madison Fire and EMS responded to attend to the inmate, who was taken to a hospital for further treatment, Reinen said.

After receiving treatment, the inmate was to be returned to the jail and be monitored under suicide precaution protocol, Reinen said.

The unidentified inmate resides in the Madison area and has been at the jail since June 24, Reinen said.

