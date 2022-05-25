Deputies intervene after jail inmate cuts arm with razor in suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies intervened after an inmate cut his arm in a suicide attempt Wednesday morning at the Dane County Jail in the City-County Building, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, responded to a cellblock on the sixth floor of the City-County Building after a 31-year-old man had intentionally cut his arms with a jail-issued razor, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies applied a tourniquet and the inmate was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with “significant” injuries, Schaffer said.

It is standard practice for residents who wish to shave to be issued a disposable razor for a short period at the start of each day, and due to the City-County Building jail layout, deputies are not able to have direct sight lines of the individuals they are supervising, Schaffer said.

