 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Deputies intervene after jail inmate cuts arm with razor in suicide attempt, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Dane County jail cell, generic file photo
State Journal archives

Deputies intervened after an inmate cut his arm in a suicide attempt Wednesday morning at the Dane County Jail in the City-County Building, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, responded to a cellblock on the sixth floor of the City-County Building after a 31-year-old man had intentionally cut his arms with a jail-issued razor, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies applied a tourniquet and the inmate was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with “significant” injuries, Schaffer said.

It is standard practice for residents who wish to shave to be issued a disposable razor for a short period at the start of each day, and due to the City-County Building jail layout, deputies are not able to have direct sight lines of the individuals they are supervising, Schaffer said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics