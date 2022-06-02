Deputies interrupt burglary at town of Roxbury home, arrest 3, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies interrupted a burglary early Thursday morning at a town of Roxbury home and arrested three people, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 3:35 a.m., deputies responding to a burglary at a home on the 7500 block of Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury found an open door and a broken window, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The deputies established a perimeter around the home and were able to make contact with and arrest three people, Schaffer said.

A Sauk County K9 unit also responded to the scene and alerted on their vehicle, which revealed additional drug paraphernalia and BB guns.

Jake F. Groom, 27, of Steuben, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and five counts of felony bail jumping.

Daren D. Dobratz, 30, of Merrimac, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Amanda B. Nolden, 37, of Baraboo, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Groom and Dobratz may face additional charges, Schaffer said.

