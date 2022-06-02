 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Deputies interrupt burglary at town of Roxbury home, arrest 3, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Deputies interrupted a burglary early Thursday morning at a town of Roxbury home and arrested three people, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 3:35 a.m., deputies responding to a burglary at a home on the 7500 block of Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury found an open door and a broken window, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The deputies established a perimeter around the home and were able to make contact with and arrest three people, Schaffer said.

A Sauk County K9 unit also responded to the scene and alerted on their vehicle, which revealed additional drug paraphernalia and BB guns.

Jake F. Groom, 27, of Steuben, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and five counts of felony bail jumping.

Daren D. Dobratz, 30, of Merrimac, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Amanda B. Nolden, 37, of Baraboo, was tentatively charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

People are also reading…

Groom and Dobratz may face additional charges, Schaffer said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics