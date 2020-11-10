 Skip to main content
Deputies injured stopping suicide attempt by jail inmate, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
Deputies injured stopping suicide attempt by jail inmate, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Dane County jail cell, generic file photo

The Dane County Jail is enlisting the help of the National Guard to test all its inmates and staff for COVID-19.

 State Journal archives

Two deputies were injured stopping a suicide attempt by a jail inmate Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 30-year-old male inmate had been exhibiting self-harm behavior prior to the incident about 6 a.m. in the City-County Building facility of the Dane County Jail , Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The inmate was treated for his self-inflicted injuries by jail medical staff and jail mental health professionals were notified, Schaffer said.

A short time later, the inmate began to destroy his mattress and then attempted to use pieces of it as a ligature. When deputies intervened to stop the man from hanging himself, he resisted, punching a deputy in the head with a closed fist, while another suffered a minor injury in the struggle, Schaffer said.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

