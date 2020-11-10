Deputies injured stopping suicide attempt by jail inmate, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

Two deputies were injured stopping a suicide attempt by a jail inmate Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The 30-year-old male inmate had been exhibiting self-harm behavior prior to the incident about 6 a.m. in the City-County Building facility of the Dane County Jail , Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The inmate was treated for his self-inflicted injuries by jail medical staff and jail mental health professionals were notified, Schaffer said.

A short time later, the inmate began to destroy his mattress and then attempted to use pieces of it as a ligature. When deputies intervened to stop the man from hanging himself, he resisted, punching a deputy in the head with a closed fist, while another suffered a minor injury in the struggle, Schaffer said.

