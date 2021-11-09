 Skip to main content
Deputies arrest 4 intoxicated drivers in less than 2 hours, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car, in lot, generic file photo

A Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deputies arrested four intoxicated drivers in less than two hours early Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Between 12:07 a.m. and 1:48 am on Sunday, deputies stopped four drivers for various traffic violations and all were cited for operating while intoxicated, one a second offense and three a first offense, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The stops were in the town of Middleton, Windsor, McFarland, and on the eastbound Beltline, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office said there have been 45 people who died in crashes in 2021, and 14 of those deaths involved impaired drivers.

