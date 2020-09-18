 Skip to main content
Department of Justice investigating death of driver after police chase ended in Madison

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

The state Department of Justice is investigating the death of a driver who was involved in a police chase Thursday night that started in Monona and ended in Madison.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead on the investigation of a police chase that began when a Monona police officer tried to pull over a driver for reckless driving, which turned into a pursuit, the DOJ said in a statement.

The chase ended with the driver crashing in Madison at Moorland Road and South Towne Boulevard, the DOJ said. The driver, who was the car's only occupant, left the vehicle and was told by law enforcement to cooperate, according to the DOJ.

But the driver returned to the vehicle, and a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle around 11:15 p.m., the DOJ said.

"DCI is conducting the death investigation at the request of the Monona Police Department, although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions," the DOJ's statement said.

The DOJ will turn over its findings to the Dane County District Attorney's Office when it finishes the investigation.

