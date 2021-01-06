Dense fog cited in fatal head-on crash on Highway 14 near Janesville, authorities say

Dense fog played a role in a fatal head-on crash Tuesday night on Highway 14 near Janesville, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:55 p.m., a Rock County deputy came upon a two-vehicle crash on the westbound side of Highway 14 just west on North Newville Road in the town of Janesville, Sgt. Clint Rowley said in a report.

The initial investigation determined there was a head-on collision between two vehicles, with one ending up in the road and the other in the median, Rowley said.

Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers: a 55-year-old Janesville man who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 63-year-old Janesville woman who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Rowley said.

No criminal charges are being pursued and it is believed dense fog played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation, Rowley said.

No names were released.

