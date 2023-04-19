Immediately after a crash Friday afternoon that killed a village of Dane resident, Maxwell Hamilton told a Dane County sheriff's deputy that his name is "King Tut," and said he deliberately ran a stop sign because he didn't feel the need to stop for it and if anyone was killed or hurt, it was God's will, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Hamilton, 22, of rural Lodi, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of David P. Esser, 52, who was killed when the SUV he was driving was struck and then rolled onto its roof at South Military Road and West Main Street in Dane.

Hamilton was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for a crash involving another vehicle that preceded the crash into the SUV by seconds.

The homicide charge carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision, and the reckless endangerment charge carries up to 12½.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes said in court Wednesday that prosecutors could also decide to charge Hamilton with homicide by intoxicated driving once the results of blood tests are known.

Keyes asked that Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Hamilton at $100,000, and he agreed.

"To me, there seems to be a complete lack of concern or awareness of potential consequences of the dangerous behavior described in the complaint, of really the lives of other individuals, including himself," Hanson said. "I don't think it's that big of a stretch then to assume that it's unlikely that he (will) appear in court in response to a signature bond or a modest sort of bail."

According to the complaint and a probable cause affidavit:

The driver of a blue pickup truck that was westbound on West Main Street said a red pickup truck later found to have been driven by Hamilton came from the south on Military Road at a high rate of speed, went through the stop sign at Main Street, then collided with the blue pickup.

After hitting his truck, the driver said, the red pickup deflected off of it and hit the SUV driven by Esser. Surveillance video from a nearby BP gas station that captured the crash showed Esser's SUV was stopped at a stop sign on Military Road on the north side of Main Street when Hamilton's truck smashed into it following the initial crash.

Hamilton, the man said, got out of his truck and seemed intent on walking away but bystanders came out and kept him there until police arrived.

Another witness said that sometime earlier, he was driving north on Highway 113 between Waunakee and Dane when the red pickup truck passed him in a no-passing zone into oncoming traffic. Oncoming drivers had to slam on their brakes and swerve to avoid a collision.

The truck didn't stop at a stop sign at Highway V and continued toward Dane, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road, the witness said. Another witness estimated the truck's speed on Highway 113 at 80 to 90 mph.

'King Tut'

After the crash, Hamilton identified himself to Deputy Ryan Greiber as "King Tut" and said he deliberately did not stop at the stop sign at South Military Road and West Main Street. He said he saw the sign and knew it was there but did not feel the need to stop for it.

Hamilton told Greiber he didn't care if he hit anyone or caused a crash and was deliberately driving recklessly. He said he saw an oncoming vehicle but felt it was that driver's responsibility to stop for him, and the crash was the other driver's fault.

He also said that if someone was killed or injured in the crash then that is what God wanted to have happen.

Hamilton said he had been out driving and decided to stop at the BP gas station, at the corner where the crash happened, to get a vaping device. After leaving the parking lot, he said, he rapidly accelerated and deliberately sped through the stop sign at West Main Street.

He said he was headed to Waunakee to buy a new cellphone, which he said his parents did not approve of, and he was extremely angry over that, and that may have been the reason he drove recklessly. He also blamed his reckless driving on the vape device he had just bought, even though he had not yet used it.

After failing a field sobriety test, Hamilton was taken to Meriter Hospital for a drug influence evaluation, which he had difficulty completing. During an interview with a sheriff's detective, he fell asleep while speaking to the detective.

