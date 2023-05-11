A DeForest woman was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for an attempted “straw” gun purchase, authorities said.

Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 22, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge William M. Conley to one year and one day in prison for making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person — what is commonly known as a “straw purchase” — a charge she pleaded guilty to on Jan. 18, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On Nov. 30, Kratochwill-Loomis entered Top Pack Defense of Sun Prairie and attempted to buy a Glock handgun for Deontrae McIntosh, who was prohibited from buying a handgun because of his age and that he was facing felony charges in Wisconsin State Court, O’Shea said.

The attempted transaction was recorded by the store’s surveillance system and on the required purchase forms, Kratochwill-Loomis falsely stated that she was purchasing the firearm for herself and not for another person, O’Shea said.

McIntosh also pleaded guilty to attempting to obtain a firearm using false statements — through Kratochwill-Loomis — and was sentenced to five years of probation on March 22.

Top Pack Defense staff refused to sell the firearm because they suspected that Kratochwill-Loomis was attempting to purchase the handgun for another person. Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh, who was waiting in a car outside, then went to the Cabela’s store in Sun Prairie, where Kratochwill-Loomis again tried to purchase a Glock handgun for McIntosh. Sun Prairie police interrupted the second purchase attempt at Cabela’s, interviewed and ultimately arrested Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh, O’Shea said.

The charges against Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh were the result of an investigation conducted by Sun Prairie police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. O’Shea prosecuted this case.