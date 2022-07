DeForest woman arrested for trying to pass fentanyl, meth to Dane County Jail inmate, authorities say

A DeForest woman was arrested Wednesday for trying to pass fentanyl and methamphetamine to a Dane County Jail inmate on May 27, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Rebecca Cockrum, 44, faces a tentative charge possession with intent to deliver after she tried to deliver methamphetamines and fentanyl to inmate Lucas Schwersinske, 34, of Madison, at the Public Safety Building jail, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

Cockrum’s charge carries an enhancer for attempting to deliver to a correctional facility, Schaffer said.

Schwersinske, who is in jail on unrelated drug charges, is facing a tentative charge of party to a crime of possession with intent to deliver, Schaffer said.

Cockrum tried to pass about 0.5 grams of meth and fentanyl using a disposable eye contact container, which deputies discovered when inspecting it, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that any time items are brought to or mailed into the jail, they are searched by jail staff to prevent contraband from being introduced into the secure area.