DeForest police seeking driver in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
DeForest police said they are seeking a driver in a hit-and-run crash Monday night that critically injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Trailside Drive and West North Street, with the driver fleeing west in his vehicle from the scene after hitting the pedestrian, DeForest police said in a statement.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian sustained damage to its front end, including the head light assembly, police said.

DeForest police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian to call them at 608-846-6756, or anonymously at 608-846-6771.

