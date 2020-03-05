DeForest man gets 18 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography, authorities say

A DeForest man on Wednesday was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography, authorities reported.

Michael Hinze, 43, faced a minimum of 15 years in prison when he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley because he had a prior conviction for sexual assault of a child, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

Hinze, who pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 16, also was sentenced to 25 years of supervised release after his prison term ends, Blader said.

In the fall of 2018, Hinze began communicating on Kik with a man who was sexually assaulting a child in his care, and in September, that person sent Hinze a sexually explicit image of the child, Blader said.

In sentencing Hinze above the advisory guidelines and statutory minimum, Conley said that Hinze’s predatory nature made him a danger to children, and that he seemed to be living a double life in that he was portraying himself to the public as an upstanding person while grooming and attempting to gain access to children, Blader said.

