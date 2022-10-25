DeForest man, 24, charged with repeated sex assault of 13-year-old girl

A 24-year-old DeForest man was charged Tuesday with repeated child sexual assault after a 13-year-old girl told police that he used her dependence on nicotine vaping products, which he supplied to her, as leverage to assault her, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, also charged Kameron M. Anderson with soliciting a child for prostitution and exposing a child to harmful material for the alleged incidents involving the girl.

The assaults the girl described to police took place between August and Oct. 8 at various locations in DeForest, including village parks and at Anderson's grandmother's house, according to the complaint.

The assaults were brought to the attention of police by a 15-year-old friend of the girl. A friend of that boy told police that Anderson had offered him at least $500 if he brought Anderson girls age 12 and under for sex, according to the complaint.

That person also told police Anderson said he "would kill anyone who snitched on him for having sex with minors," and then would disappear, the complaint states.

During a court appearance for Anderson on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Valerio, citing the sex assaults and the threats described in the complaint, sought cash bail of $100,000. Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $15,000 and ordered Anderson to have no contact with any of the teens mentioned in the complaint or with any other minors.

"The charges are extremely concerning, especially the alleged threats," Asmus said. "It suggests to me Mr. Anderson knows exactly what's on the line if convicted of these very serious charges."

Repeated sexual assault of a child carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Soliciting a child for prostitution carries a maximum 25-year sentence, while exposing a child to harmful material carries a 3½-year maximum sentence.

According to the complaint:

The girl told a forensic interviewer that the situation began in early July when she gave Anderson money to buy nicotine vapes for her, because she is too young to buy them herself. But later, when she no longer had money, he made other demands that included sex.

She told police Anderson also offered to pay her friends to have sex with him. She said Anderson would threaten her, and he brought knives with him and showed them to her, which made her "very scared." She told police she believed "he'd kill me" if she refused sex.

Interviewed by police, Anderson at first denied knowing the girl, but later admitted he did. He claimed he had a "pact" with her involving sex for the purchase of nicotine vape products, then described in some detail his interactions with her since August.