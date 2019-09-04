A 17-year-old DeForest boy was charged Wednesday with burglary and first-degree sexual assault of a child after police said he admitted walking into a neighbor’s home and crawling into a crib with a 2-year-old girl, where he had inappropriate contact with the girl.
Eduardo Munoz-Salinas told police he twice entered the home and — dressed only in a bathrobe, which he opened — he got into the crib with the girl, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Munoz-Salinas told police he returned to the home hours later looking for a pill bottle and a screwdriver he may have left behind. He said the pill bottle was in his pocket and fell out, according to the complaint.
The complaint states the girl’s father told police he found a pill bottle with Munoz-Salinas’ name on it in his daughter’s crib. The screwdriver, with a blue surgical glove wrapped around it, was found on a neighbor’s lawn, the complaint states.
Munoz-Salinas, who is also charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and misdemeanor bail jumping, appeared in court Wednesday, where bail was set at $15,000. He had been charged in July with lewd and lascivious behavior for an incident in Windsor in May and was free on a signature bond at the time of his arrest.
According to the complaint:
The father called police after he was awakened about 1:45 a.m. Sunday by a light in the hallway. He told police he then heard quiet but “hurried” footsteps going down the hall and the sound of the front door opening and closing.
Police had been to the home a few hours earlier after a guest told the father an unknown person may have opened or tried to open the front door.
Another neighbor called police after seeing a bathrobe-clad person on her security camera about an hour earlier.
In an interview with police, Munoz-Salinas admitted he went to the home where the girl lives and found the front door unlocked, then found the girl in her bed.