As the trial of former University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus opened Tuesday, the lines drawn by prosecutors and lawyers about what happened between Cephus and the two women he's accused of sexually assaulting inside his apartment last year couldn't have been much starker.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Miller, making the opening statement for the prosecution, started with a Snapchat message sent by one of the women after she woke up to find herself and her best friend naked on Cephus' bed.
"'My phone is going to die. I just got raped. I don't know what to do,'" Miller told jurors the woman wrote.
But Stephen Meyer, one of Cephus' lawyers, said what happened that night instead was "not a sexual assault but a consensual threesome," organized by one of the women.
"This case is a 1,000-piece puzzle," Meyer said. "It is not a 50-piece puzzle as the state tries to present."
Jurors also heard the first of what will likely be several hours of testimony from one of the women, the one who wrote the Snapchat message Miller quoted to jurors. The woman said she didn't follow football and had never heard of Cephus until she was introduced to him the afternoon before the alleged assaults. She said she had been in an off-and-on relationship with A.J. Taylor, a teammate of Cephus, and it was Taylor who introduced them during an afternoon of bowling that included another Badgers teammate, Danny Davis.
Asked by Assistant District Attorney William Brown whether she had "organized" a threesome and sought to have sex with Cephus, the woman replied, "Absolutely not."
Cephus is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for the alleged April 22, 2018, assaults at his apartment on Spring Street. Cephus, 21, of Macon, Georgia, who played wide receiver for the Badgers, is no longer on the team and has been expelled from UW-Madison.
Miller told jurors that the moment the woman woke up in Cephus' apartment "was just the beginning" of what would happen to her and her friend that night.
She said the woman and her friend, both 18 at the time, had "pre-gamed," consuming alcohol before going out to bars, where they would meet up with Cephus and Davis. Miller said both were drunk, and the woman testified that she has little recollection of getting from the last bar that night, the Double U, to Cephus' apartment, and events after that. She testified that Cephus didn't drink at the Double U.
Miller described how the woman awoke to Cephus assaulting her and her friend and told Cephus to stop, and how he insisted that the women perform sex acts with one another, which they refused to do. The woman said Cephus had sex with her friend even though her friend's eyes were closed and she appeared to be unconscious.
Miller said that with her phone dead, the woman didn't know what to do.
"Her trauma response was to freeze," Miller said.
Making things worse, Miller said, Davis snapped a photo of the woman with his phone, and Davis and Cephus both laughed. Davis erased the photo at the woman's insistence, Miller said. But as part of an immunity agreement, Davis allowed his phone to be searched for evidence that the photo had been erased and not sent to anyone else.
"Danny is going to tell you that taking that photo was the dumbest thing he did," Miller said.
Meyer said surveillance cameras at businesses, on city streets and at campus dormitories will show that the women were not drunk to the point of incapacitation or inability to consent to sex.
And at Cephus' apartment, Meyer argued that the woman was disappointed when she realized Cephus liked her friend more during what was to be a threesome. During a defense cross-examination of a Madison police officer who interviewed the woman, jurors were shown video of the woman walking into Ogg Hall, making her way through the corridors and up an elevator, never fumbling with her access card or moving unsteadily.
Meyer contrasted that to a statement the woman gave police, in which she said, "I wasn't walking straight. It's so obvious to everyone was drunk. I was dying."
The other woman, Meyer said, who was described as being unconscious while Cephus assaulted her, sent a text message to Cephus a few hours later telling him, "If you find my Juul, LMK," -- referring to her vaping device and the acronym for "let me know," followed by a kiss emoji and a heart.
"It's not a crime to be an athlete," Meyer told the jury. "It's not a crime to be a teetotaler. It's not a crime to have sex. It is, however, very wrong to falsely accuse someone."
This story will be updated.