Defendant in double homicide of UW doctor and husband has deal with prosecutors for testimony, guilty plea

At a scheduling conference held moments before Larrue's hearing, Andrew Martinez, a lawyer representing Sanford, told Berz to keep court dates on the calendar for Sanford, whose case was separated from Larrue last year because of competing interests between the two defendants, both of whom are charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide. But Martinez said there may come a point when those dates are not necessary to keep on the calendar, adding there have been discussions ongoing with prosecutors.

Sanford's trial, if it is held, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.

Potter was a family medicine physician at the Wingra Family Medical Center, run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers. Carre was an educator and former coaching director for Regent Soccer Club, and offered consulting services to students and their families for the college search and application process.

Sanford, who is alleged to have shot the couple, had gone to West High School with and dated Miriam Potter Carre, one of the victims’ three children. At the time of the killings, he was living with Potter Carre at an Airbnb rented for the couple by the victims, according to a criminal complaint in the case. Potter Carre has not been charged or mentioned as a suspect in the shootings.