Defendant in Blue Mounds homicide again incompetent, will again receive treatment

A Mount Horeb man charged with the murder last year of a Blue Mounds man was again found incompetent to stand trial, just a month after it was determined mental health treatment had returned him to competency.

Riley L. Berg, 22, who was charged with the Jan. 15 death of Nicholas Day, 26, was returned to the Dane County Jail after he was treated at Mendota Mental Health Institute, where he had been sent after being found incompetent to assist in his defense in April.

But once returned to the jail, he stopped taking prescribed medications, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds. Berg's attorney, Brian Severson, said the situation that arose after Berg was returned to jail after being found competent was predicted by the doctor who had examined Berg.

"I made every effort to keep Mr. Berg where he was doing well because progress had been made," Severson said. "It didn't take long to get us back to where we were."

Severson said he was "frustrated" with those who made the decision to return Berg to jail, adding that his frustration is not aimed at anyone who is involved in the case in court.