A Deerfield woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly forced a driver off the road during a road rage incident, with deputies finding a handgun in her SUV.
Corissa Waite, 21, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway N near Nora Road in the town of Cottage Grove.
The victim of the road rage was a 51-year-old woman. She was not injured.
"The victim said the driver of the SUV was aggressively tailgating her, would pass and slam on the brakes, only to start tailgating again," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
When deputies located Waite's Dodge Durango, she admitted to trying to scare the victim with her driving.
"Waite also had a handgun in the center console, which she did not disclose to the deputies," Schaffer said.
Waite also was issued tickets for reckless driving, operating after revocation and having no proof of insurance.
