Two people were injured in a crash early Thursday morning that blocked Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway 51 for hours, the State Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. Thursday when a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV that was southbound in the center lane struck a deer and ultimately lost power and became disabled in the center lane with no lights, Sgt. Gary Helgerson said in a statement.
A very short time later, a 2020 Freightliner double-bottom semi came upon the disabled Pathfinder and could not take evasive action in time to avoid a collision that sent the Pathfinder perpendicular against the median wall. The Freightliner tractor came to rest on the median wall, with the trailer on its side across all three lanes and a large debris field across all three lanes for about 300 feet between the two vehicles, Helgerson said.
Pathfinder driver William V. Shaw, 46, of Iowa Park, Texas, suffered minor injuries and he was treated and released at the scene, Helgerson said.
The Freightliner driver, a 59-year-old man from Orland Park, Illinois, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was uninjured, Helgerson said.
The Freightliner passenger, a 48-year-old man from Avon, Indiana, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was in the sleeper compartment at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, Helgerson said.
The semi spilled diesel fuel and other fluids, and oil dry was used to contain the spill as much as possible.
Traffic was detoured for several hours and the scene wasn’t cleared until about 10:10 a.m.
No enforcement action was taken.
Assisting agencies included Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Dane County Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, Dane County Highway Department, Badger State Towing, Liberty Towing, and Department of Natural Resources.
